    Buy Voltas; target of Rs 1400: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Voltas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1400 in its research report dated February 16, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 17, 2022 / 03:11 PM IST

    Anand Rathi's research report on Voltas


    Rising mercury levels can brighten the outlook for Voltas’ UCP category, impelling us to upgrade the stock to a Buy despite a slower pace of order inflows in its projects business and mounting losses in Voltas Beko JV. Hence, we lower revenue/net income 11%/13% over FY22-FY24.



    Outlook


    We upgrade the stock to a Buy based on a sum-of-parts valuation of Rs1,400 (earlier TP Rs1,367, 43x FY24e EPS of Rs32).

    At 13:53 hrs Voltas was quoting at Rs 1,221.85, up Rs 11.45, or 0.95 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,224.45 and an intraday low of Rs 1,201.75.


    It was trading with volumes of 16,517 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 66,348 shares, a decrease of -75.11 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.38 percent or Rs 16.50 at Rs 1,210.40.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,356.90 and 52-week low Rs 918.00 on 19 October, 2021 and 19 April, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 9.95 percent below its 52-week high and 33.1 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 40,429.15 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Recommendations #Voltas
    first published: Feb 17, 2022 03:11 pm

