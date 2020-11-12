PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Voltamp Transformers; target of Rs 1282: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Voltamp Transformers has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1282 in its research report dated November 10, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Voltamp Transformers


Voltamp Transformers reported healthy performance in challenging environment; cost rationalization measures and higher other income induce rise in profitability. During 2Q, sales were muted due to delay in acceptance of delivery given non-operational customer’s site and disruption in supply chain. However, operation have started resuming gradually with limited availability of work force. Order inflows were flat YoY to Rs2.7bn largely affected due to deferment of orders. Order backlog stood healthy at Rs5.2bn, up 7% YoY provision revenue visibility for two-three quarters. Management indicated that enquiry levels continue to remain decent however conversions are taking time due to delayed decision making. Going ahead, company expects sectors like infra, water, power, mining, Oil & Gas, ports, pharma, data centers etc, to be major growth drivers.



Outlook


We remain positive on the company due to strong business model, debt free balance sheet and consistent free cash flow generation (current cash + Investments of ~Rs6.5bn). We expect revenue/PAT to grow at CAGR of 6%/10% over next two years. Based on decent 1HFY21, we have increased our earnings estimates by 3% each for FY22E/23E. The stock is currently trading at attractive valuations of 10x/9.6x FY21E/22E. We maintain BUY rating on the stock with TP of Rs1283 (earlier Rs1244).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 12, 2020 03:21 pm

