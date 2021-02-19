MARKET NEWS

Buy Varun Beverages; target of Rs 1030: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Varun Beverages has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1030 in its research report dated February 16, 2021.

February 19, 2021 / 01:39 PM IST
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on Varun Beverages


VBL’s Q4CY20 operating performance was largely in line with our expectations but better than consensus estimates (39% beat), driven by better margin performance. EBITDA margins improved 350bps to ~13% (vs. our/Street expectations of 13.4%/9.6%). EBITDA margins continued to improve with 350bps YoY expansion in Q4, aided by benign RM costs, unprofitable plant closures and strong improvement in profitability of global operations (refer exhibit-2). VBL expects to retain partial cost savings in CY21E. VBL maintained its CY21E capex guidance (at <50% of depreciation) and indicated focus on debt reduction in CY21E. With strong cash generation in the business (refer exhibit-7), we expect VBL to reduce its debt by Rs7.5bn/Rs7.5bn/Rs8.5bn in CY21/22/23E.


Outlook


We maintain our CY21/22E estimates, forecasting 14%/28% EBITDA/EPS CAGR over CY19-22E. We raise the TP to Rs1,030, rolling over to Mar’23E EBITDA and raising multiple to its mean 1-Yr forward multiple (14.5x vs. 13.0x earlier). Multiple revision is on faster-than-expected recovery and improved earnings growth visibility. Retain Buy.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations #Varun Beverages
first published: Feb 19, 2021 01:39 pm

