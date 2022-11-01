English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy V-Guard Industries; target of Rs 300: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on V-Guard Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated October 28, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 01, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on V-Guard Industries


    VGIL’s Q2 performance was below estimates on the profitability front mainly due to poor performance of the electricals segment. Consumer durables reported healthy growth and firm margin on a y-o-y basis. The company aims to scale up in-house manufacturing to enhance competitiveness and efficiency, which would lead to margin improvement. Manufacturing facilities for fans, inverters, and batteries are expected to come on board in the near future. The company expects GPM/OPM to revert to pre-Covid levels in Q4FY2023, given cooling-off of commodity prices, increased in-house manufacturing, and depletion of high-cost inventory.


    Outlook


    We retain our Buy rating on V-Guard Industries Limited’s (VGIL) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 300, given increasing presence in non-South markets, entry into new product categories, and volume-driven growth across verticals.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    V-Guard Industries - 31-10-2022 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #V-Guard Industries
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 05:24 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.