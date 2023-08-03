English
    Buy UPL; target of Rs 745: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on UPL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 745 in its research report dated July 31, 2023.

    August 03, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on UPL

    Q1 consolidated revenue/EBITDA declined by 17%/32% y-o-y to Rs. 8,963 crore/Rs. 1592 crore due to an industry-wide slowdown given high channel inventories and pricing pressure. However, adjusted EBITDA was 4% above our estimate, led by an 186 bps beat in EBITA margin at 17.8% (down 389 bps y-o-y) given strong seeds margin and better product mix. CPC business’ performance were hit by a steep 17%/10% y-o-y decline in volume/pricing, which led to steep revenues de-growth across geographies. UPL SAS was impacted by delayed sowing/price pressures, while seeds business posted strong performance with 26%/54% y-o-y jump in revenue/EBITDA. Management cut FY24 revenue/EBITDA growth guidance to 1-5%/3-7% from earlier guidance of 6-10%/8-12%. The new guidance would be dependent upon a recovery in H2FY24. We thus cut our FY24/FY25 earnings estimate by 6%/7%.

    Outlook

    Although near term challenges persists for agro-chem players but the steep fall in UPL’s stock price largely factors in concerns and valuation of 10.5x/8.4x FY24E/FY25E EPS seems attractive. Hence, we maintain a Buy on UPL but with a lower PT of Rs. 745.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 09:58 am

