    Buy Uno Minda; target of Rs 650: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Uno Minda recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report dated November 11, 2022.

    November 17, 2022 / 10:45 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Uno Minda


    Uno Minda (erstwhile Minda Industries, MIL) is India’s largest maker of automotive switches, horns, seats & PV alloy wheels and third largest automotive lighting player. FY22 segment mix – 4-W 53%, 2-W 47%; switches, lighting, castings, horns and seats comprised 30%, 21%, 16%, 8% and 11% of sales, respectively • History of vast outperformance vs. user industries riding on growth in kit value, new client and product additions & inorganic acquisitions.


    Outlook


    We retain BUY rating on the stock amid robust demand outlook in the PV domain, consistent work on increase in content/vehicle and capabilities in developing import substitution products in the EV space. Upgrading our estimates, we now value the company at unchanged target price of Rs 650 i.e. 45x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 14.4/share.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:45 pm