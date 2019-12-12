App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 12, 2019 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy UltraTech Cement target of Rs 5000: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on UltraTech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5000 in its research report dated December 11, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on UltraTech Cement


Pan-India cement prices have fallen 3.1% q-o-q in Q3FY2020 (till date), although they are up 5.8% y-o-y as against -1.3% to +2.4% price variations seen in Q3 of the past five years. Sales volumes may get hit in Q3FY2020 due to weak government infrastructure spend, state elections, uncertainties arising due to change of state government and construction ban in Delhi-NCR. Higher cement prices and declining costs of key inputs costs to lend support in the wake of weak demand for Q3FY2020.


Outlook


We reiterate our Buy rating on UltraTech with an unchanged PT of Rs. 5,000, as we view recent correction in stock price owing to demand headwinds as an opportunity to invest, with structural growth triggers staying intact.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Dec 12, 2019 03:32 pm

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #UltraTech Cement

