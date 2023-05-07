English
    Buy TVS Motor; target of Rs 1342: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities is bullish on TVS Motor has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1342 in its research report dated May 04, 2023.

    May 07, 2023 / 01:51 PM IST
    Buy

    HDFC Securities' research report on TVS Motor

    TVS Motors’ Q4 adjusted PAT at INR 3.64bn came ahead of our estimate of INR 3.3bn, led by the better-than-expected margin. TVS was able to improve margin QoQ despite the ramp-up of iQube in the quarter and that is commendable. TVS continued to outperform peers even in FY23: (1) it gained a 100bps market share in motorcycles to touch a record-high level of 8.9%; (2) in scooters, it is the biggest gainer and its market share is up 220bps to 23.6%; (3) even in 2W EVs, TVS has now emerged as the second-largest player and sold 97k units of iQube in FY23. With supply challenges now largely over, we expect TVS’ outperformance to continue on the back of the ramp-up of its launches, including the new Ronin and Raider. Even in EVs, it seems to be ahead of its listed peers with a strong product pipeline in place for the next 24 months; it has signed up with industry experts and JV partners to emerge as a leading player in EVs.


    We maintain BUY with a revised TP of INR 1,342/sh (earlier INR 1275), as we roll forward to FY25 EPS (target multiple unchanged at 28x).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: May 7, 2023 01:51 pm