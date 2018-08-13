App
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 05:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Trent; target of Rs 410: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Trent has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 410 in its research report dated August 10, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Trent


Revenue for the quarter grew 20% YoY to Rs 590.6 crore vs. our estimate of Rs 589.0 crore. Westside format grew 17% YoY, with like to like sales growth of 8% EBITDA margins improved marginally by 20 bps YoY to 12.0% (I-direct estimate: 12.2%), mainly on the back of a decline in rental expense as a percentage to sales by 69 bps YoY. Subsequently, absolute EBITDA grew 21% YoY to Rs 71.0 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 71.8 crore) Other income for Q1 came in at Rs 5.7 crore vs. Rs 16.0 crore in Q1FY18. This led to restriction of PAT growth. Consequently, PAT for the quarter stayed flat YoY at Rs 38.4 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 47.3 crore) Key takeaways from AGM: 1) the management has chalked out aggressive store expansion plans across all its formats (30+ store additions in FY19E), 2) expects the hypermarket business (THPL) to breakeven over the next three years, 3) the management has identified ‘Star Market’ format to be sustainable with store size ranging from 5,000-8,000 sq ft, 4) Zudio is a value fashion brand placed at sharper price points (one-third of products priced <Rs 1000 while the rest priced below <Rs 500), 5) For Zara, the impact of the recent import duty hike on garments may be passed on through price hike.


Outlook


We revise our revenue estimate upwards, following the management’s robust commentary on accelerated store expansion plans across all its formats (Westside, Zudio and Star Market). Furthermore, we believe, recently acquired value fashion business, ‘Zudio’, would add to incremental revenue growth. Positive operating leverage, coupled with improvement in profitability for JV/associate (THPL & Zara) would provide an additional delta in profitability for Trent. We maintain BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 410.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 13, 2018 05:31 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Trent

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

