    Buy Torrent Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1788: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Torrent Pharmaceuticals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1788 in its research report dated March 16, 2023.

    March 17, 2023 / 01:19 PM IST
     
     
    Torrent Pharma’s average sales growth stood at 13.5% (for January and February), beating the Indian Pharma Market’s (IPM’s) 11.3% growth for the same period. On a MAT basis, sales grew by 15.5% for February 2023 versus the IPM’s 8.2%. Torrent Pharma’s IPM-based average revenue growth run rate for Q4FY23E is in line with our estimate of 13.0%. We, hence, maintain our overall revenue and earnings growth estimates at 12.3% and 19.5% CAGR over FY2022-FY2025E, respectively. Key markets such as India and Brazil will continue to support revenue growth while Curatio’s acquisition will aid margin expansion.

    Stock trades at 31.3x/24.5x its FY24E/FY25E EPS estimates. We maintain a Buy on Torrent Pharma with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,788.

    first published: Mar 17, 2023 01:19 pm