172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-the-anup-engineering-target-of-rs-750-icici-direct-6088951.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 11:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy The Anup Engineering; target of Rs 750: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on The Anup Engineering recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 750 in its research report dated November 08, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on The Anup Engineering


Anup reported robust Q2FY21 numbers with strong topline growth, improved orderbook and robust execution. Optically margins look to have deteriorated as the base quarter had one-off execution with free issue materials wherein the customer had supplied raw materials for the job. However, the management has asserted their guidance of sustaining 26% EBIDTA margins on a longer horizon. Revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 87 crore, up 40% YoY led by robust execution and strong order pipeline. The same grew 188% QoQ. EBIDTA came in at Rs18 crore, down 8% YoY entailing a margin of 21% vs. 32% YoY. Employee cost increased 20% YoY while other expenses declined 22% YoY. PAT declined 9% YoY to Rs 11.7 crore with a tax rate of 29%. During H1FY21, Anup registered a CFO of Rs ~35 crore and ended the half year with a cash balance of ~ 78 crore.


Outlook


We build in revenue, EBIDTA & PAT CAGR of 20.8%, 18.7% & 21.9% for FY20-22E, respectively. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 750/share.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 9, 2020 11:51 am

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #The Anup Engineering

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.