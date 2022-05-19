English
    Buy Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 1372: Geojit

    Geojit recommended is bullish on Tech Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1372 in its research report dated May 18, 2022.

    May 19, 2022 / 01:18 PM IST
     
     
    Geojit's research report on Tech Mahindra


    Tech Mahindra Ltd. is one of the top 5 IT companies in India which provides IT and ER&D services for telecommunication equipment manufacturers, telecom service providers, software vendors, and systems integrators. For Q4FY22, Tech Mahindra Limited reported 24.5% YoY increase in revenue to reach Rs. 12,116cr and 39.2% YoY increase in PAT to reach Rs. 1,505cr. EBITDA margin shrank 230bps YoY to 17.2% due to increased subcontractor costs, higher employee costs along with lower utilization. We remain positive on the company's business outlook in the mediumto-long-term, considering company’s capabilities in new techs and the strong deal pipeline.



    Outlook


    We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 1,372 based on 17x FY24E Adj. EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    Tags: #Buy #Geojit #Recommendations #Tech Mahindra
    first published: May 19, 2022 01:18 pm
