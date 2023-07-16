Buy Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 3915: KR Choksey

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

KR Choksey's research report on Tata Consultancy Services

TCS revenue for Q1FY24 stood at INR 5,93,810 mn as against INR 5,27,580 mn, registering a growth of 12.6% on a YoY basis and increased marginally by 0.4% on a QoQ basis from INR 5,91,620 mn. Revenue in dollar terms stood at USD 7226 mn as against USD 6780 mn, registering a growth of 6.6% on a YoY basis and remaining subdued on a QoQ basis. EBIT for the quarter came at INR 1,37,550 mn as against INR 1,21,860 mn, showing an improvement of 12.9% on a YoY basis and declining by 5.0% on a QoQ basis from INR 1,44,800 mn. Operating margins showed an improvement of 6 bps on a YoY basis and declined by 132 bps on a QoQ basis. Profit for Q1FY24 registered a growth of 16.8% on a YoY basis to INR 1,11,200 mn as against INR 95,190 mn in Q1FY23 and declined by 2.8% from INR 1,14,360 mn. PAT margin for Q1FY24 stood at 18.7%, registering an improvement of 70 bps on a YoY basis and a decline of 60 bps on a sequential basis.



Outlook

TCS is currently trading at a valuation with a P/E multiple of 26.5x/23.1x on FY24E/FY25E earnings. Despite persistent global macro uncertainties, TCS is well positioned with its size, steadfast market leadership position, best-in-asset class execution and order book (especially exposure to longer duration contracts) to deliver industry-leading growth/margin and demonstrate superior return ratios and hence we have changed our target price as INR 3,915 (Previously the target price was INR 3,888) with a P/E multiple of 27.0x to the FY25 with an estimated EPS of ~INR 145.0, an upside of 16.7% over the CMP. Accordingly, we maintain our “BUY” rating for the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tata Consultancy Services - 16 -07 - 2023 - kr