Buy Supreme Industries; target of Rs 3000: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Supreme Industries

Prices of PVC have risen by 9% q-o-q in Q4FY2023 (till date) after seeing successive sequential declines over the past four quarters. We expect rangebound PVC prices to aid normalised OPMs of 15-16% in FY2024-FY2025E. PVC pipe players are expected to see healthy volume growth in FY2024 post a decadal high growth expected in FY2023. Government spending and positive residential housing demand would drive demand growth for piping. Commercial production at the Odisha unit started in mid-February. Greenfield and brownfield capacity additions undertaken in FY2023 and FY2024 would ascertain higher than industry growth rate for SIL.

Outlook

We retain a Buy on Supreme Industries Limited (SIL) with a revised PT of Rs. 3,000, assigning a higher valuation multiple to factor in favourable pricing and demand.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Supreme Industries - 22 -03 - 2023 - khan