English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Supreme Industries; target of Rs 3000: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Supreme Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3000 in its research report dated March 21, 2023.

    Broker Research
    March 22, 2023 / 01:23 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Supreme Industries

    Prices of PVC have risen by 9% q-o-q in Q4FY2023 (till date) after seeing successive sequential declines over the past four quarters. We expect rangebound PVC prices to aid normalised OPMs of 15-16% in FY2024-FY2025E. PVC pipe players are expected to see healthy volume growth in FY2024 post a decadal high growth expected in FY2023. Government spending and positive residential housing demand would drive demand growth for piping. Commercial production at the Odisha unit started in mid-February. Greenfield and brownfield capacity additions undertaken in FY2023 and FY2024 would ascertain higher than industry growth rate for SIL.

    Outlook

    We retain a Buy on Supreme Industries Limited (SIL) with a revised PT of Rs. 3,000, assigning a higher valuation multiple to factor in favourable pricing and demand.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Supreme Industries - 22 -03 - 2023 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Supreme Industries
    first published: Mar 22, 2023 01:23 pm