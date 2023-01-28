English
    Buy Supreme Industries, target of Rs 2800: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Supreme Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2800 in its research report dated January 24, 2023.

    January 28, 2023
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Supreme Industries

    SIL reported better-than-expected consolidated net profit for Q3FY2023 led by robust volume growth in plastic piping along with higher than expected overall OPMs. Net cash surplus increased q-o-q. Management upped plastic piping volume guidance to 35% plus for FY2023 and overall OPM to 12.5%+. Range bound PVC prices along with healthy demand is expected to drive earnings growth going ahead. Capex of Rs. 700 crore, including carry-forward commitments majorly to augment plastic piping capacities, is likely to aid in strong volume growth.

    Outlook

    We retain Buy on Supreme Industries Limited (SIL) with a revised PT of Rs. 2,800, rolling forward our valuation multiple to FY2025E earnings and considering its healthy earnings growth outlook.