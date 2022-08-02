Buy Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries; target of Rs 1130: Sharekhan

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries

Consolidated PAT stood at Rs. 1,309 crore, rising ~57% y-o-y, but declining ~3% q-o-q, driven by robust earnings clocked by subsidiary Bajaj Finance. PAT included MTM loss of Rs. 283 crore versus MTM gain of Rs. 25 crore in Q1FY22. Revenue increased by ~14% y-o-y (but fell ~16% q-o-q). Management believes that business conditions improved significantly in Q1FY23. Life insurance subsidiary, BALIC continued to perform better, beating industry growth in individual-rated new business premiums.

Outlook

We retain a Buy with an upwardly revised PT of Rs 1130.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries -010822 - khan