English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: target of Rs 700: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated April 01, 2021.

Broker Research
April 05, 2021 / 02:19 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries


Sun Pharma’s specialty business is on a strong footing and traction is expected to improve further backed by rising prescriptions and geographical expansion. Sun Pharma has a strong new product pipeline in the US with 90 ANDAs and 8 NDAs awaiting USFDA approval and growth in the base business would result in healthy growth of the US business. Strong position in the chronic as well as acute therapies, double digit growth expected for IPM and increasing field force productivity and geographic penetration would be the key drivers for the India business.



Outlook


We retain a Buy recommendation on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (Sun Pharma) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 700.



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
first published: Apr 5, 2021 02:19 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.