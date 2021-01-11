MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
EXCLUSIVE :Join ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ on Jan 11 @ 12pm and 3pm as thought-leaders discuss how to build a new sustainability roadmap
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy SRF: target of Rs 6760: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on SRF has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6760 in its research report dated January 08, 2020.

Broker Research
January 11, 2021 / 01:15 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on SRF


SRF Limited (SRF) is poised for a strong earnings cycle, led by continuous capex in specialty chemical (expected to grow at 20% for the next couple of years), cyclical recovery in refrigerants, and strong momentum in the packaging films segment. We believe calibrated expansion in the right space (chemicals) provides strong capacities for sustainable high growth (even beyond FY2023) and would drive further valuation re-rating for SRF. Higher margins in the packaging business and steady double-digit growth in specialty chemical would help SRF to post strong 68% y-o-y growth in PAT to Rs. 317 crore in Q3FY2021.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on SRF with a revised PT of Rs. 6,760 (to reflect higher valuation multiple given our expectation of superior earnings growth and strong balance sheet. SRF is our top pick in the specialty chemical space.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #SRF
first published: Jan 11, 2021 01:15 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.