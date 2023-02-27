English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar : Watch Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community at just 1499 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Sonata Software; target of Rs 775: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities is bullish on Sonata Software has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 775 in its research report dated February 27, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 27, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    HDFC Securities' research report on Sonata Software

    Sonata Software announced its largest acquisition of Quant Systems, which involves a cash payout of USD 65mn and an earn-out of USD 95mn payable over the next two years. The deal is valued at P/S of 4.3x (1.8x excluding earnout), which we believe is on the higher side but it is justified by Quant’s (1) high growth profile (3Y organic CAGR of 113%); (2) superior margin of >25%; (3) excellent partnership network (Salesforce, AWS, Adobe, Snowflakes, etc.); and (4) domain capabilities in the BFSI and healthcare verticals. The acquisition is in line with management’s target to double IITS revenue (hit half a billion) in four years (organic CAGR of ~15%), supported by higher investments in new verticals and geographies and expanding partnerships beyond Microsoft. The acquisition will also add two new clients to the top-5 list of Sonata’s and will help expand its presence in the BFSI and healthcare verticals. We like Sonata based on (1) growth acceleration in IITS; (2) strong Microsoft relationship; (3) new CEO focus on improving sales engine; (4) continued growth in DPS; and (5) high RoE of >35%. The deal is EPS accretive and will boost FY24/25E EPS by +2/6% respectively.

    Outlook

    We maintain our BUY rating and increase our TP to INR 775, based on 18x Dec-24E EPS.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Sonata Software - 27 -02 - 2023 - hdfc

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Sonata Software
    first published: Feb 27, 2023 03:25 pm