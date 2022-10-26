English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Shalby; target of Rs 180: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Shalby recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 180 in its research report dated October 21, 2022.

    Broker Research
    October 26, 2022 / 05:29 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Shalby


    Started by renowned orthopaedic surgeon Dr Vikram Shah, Shalby is a multi-specialty hospitals chain with expertise in joint replacement. Revenue-wise breakup Q2FY23: arthroplasty:39%, critical care & general medicine: 10%, cardiac science: 10%, orthopaedic: 9%, oncology:11%, neurology 5%, nephrology:5%, others:13% • Shalby registered a blended ARPOB of Rs 33439 and ALOS of 3.90 days (without day care procedures) in Q2FY23 • Acquisition of US based Consensus to diversify into related implant business besides supporting arthroplasty and orthopaedic segments.


    Outlook


    We maintain BUY due to 1) judicious pan-India push banking on surgical expertise, 2) asset light model via franchisee drive and 3) implants likely to provide integration advantage and third party push in core markets. We value Shalby at Rs 180 based on SOTP valuation.


    What is your view on Shalby?

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Shalby - 251022 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Shalby
    first published: Oct 26, 2022 05:29 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.