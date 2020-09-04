172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-sadbhav-engineering-target-of-rs-87-prabhudas-lilladher-2-5798231.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 08:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sadbhav Engineering; target of Rs 87: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Sadbhav Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 87 in its research report dated September 03, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Sadbhav Engineering


Sadbhav Engineering reported disappointing numbers with revenues falling 73% YoY and margins contracting over 400bps YoY to 8.5% as execution was subdued due to nationwide lockdown and low labour availability. Management expects to receive Rs3.4bn (Rs2.7bn for Ahmedabad Ring Road and Rs0.7bn balance from earlier 8 BOT assets) by 3QFY21E from Canadian pension fund for its assets stake sale. Further, the company is gradually ramping up execution across project sites with labour availability reaching ~80% pre-covid levels. With full labour force expected to be back post monsoon and commencement of three large EPC projects worth Rs36bn; company targets construction run-rate of Rs90-100mn/day from Oct’20. SADE is one of the most reputed and credible EPC companies in infrastructure space with a strong execution track record. Lately, the company faced pressures due to muted awarding, delay in receiving ADs, environment clearance issues, etc. leading to subdued revenues and stretched working capital cycle. But eventually all projects received ADs and conclusion of asset monetization deal which resulted in significant reduction of net debt.



Outlook


At CMP, the stock trades at a P/E of 24.1x/8.4x on FY21E/FY22E EPS and is trading at an EV of 8.6x/6x FY21E/FY22E EBITDA. We maintain BUY rating with a TP of Rs87.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 08:30 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Sadbhav Engineering

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.