you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sadbhav Engineering; target of Rs 285: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Sadbhav Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 285 in its research report dated May 31, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Sadbhav Engineering


For Q4FY2019, SEL’s standalone net revenue was affected by slow execution in HAM and EPC projects. Better operating margins were negated by the increased effective tax rate leading to decline in standalone net earnings. SEL’s revenue for FY2020 hinges upon the receipt of appointed dates for 31% of its order book which stands strong at Rs. 11,981 crore, 3.4x its FY2019 standalone revenue. The key positive trigger apart from receipt of appointed dates is fructification of monetization of assets of its listed subsidiary SIPL which will significantly deleverage its balance sheet along with receipt of loans and receivables advanced to SIPL.


Outlook


We retain Buy on Sadbhav Engineering with a revised SOTP based price target of Rs. 285 on account of lower revision in estimates for FY2020 and FY2021.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 3, 2019 04:20 pm

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sadbhav Engineering #Sharekhan

