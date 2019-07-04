Buy Sadbhav Engineering; target of Rs 285: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Sadbhav Engineering

Sadbhav Engineering Limited (SEL) has offloaded nine assets to IndInfravit Trust at an EV of Rs. 6612 crore and equity value of Rs. 2550 crore valuing it at 1.7x P/B. The deal to de-consolidate net debt of Rs. 4060 crore in SIPL, Rs. 1900 crore cash inflow, 10% stake in IndInfravit trust, Rs. 4000 crore O&M contract and platform for future project divestment. The debt to more than halve in standalone SEL and SIPL leading to further capacity in bidding for upcoming BOT and HAM projects.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on SEL with an unchanged price target of Rs. 285.

