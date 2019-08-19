App
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sadbhav Engineering; target of Rs 200: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Sadbhav Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated August 16, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Sadbhav Engineering


Q1 earnings were affected by a delay in receipt of appointed dates of hybrid-annuity projects (HAM) projects dragging down standalone net profit by 38% y-o-y. The management retained a Rs. 3,600 revenue guidance for FY2020 and a healthy execution outlook for H2FY2020. Reverse merger of SIPL being explored for making SEL asset-light having everything under one roof, focusing purely on EPC and O&M contracts.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on Sadbhav Engineering expecting a revival in execution, benefits accruing from asset sale and reverse merger and an improvement in project tendering activity from H2FY2020.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 19, 2019 04:02 pm

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sadbhav Engineering #Sharekhan

