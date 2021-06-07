Buy Quess Corp; target of Rs 820: Motilal Oswal

An Edelweiss research report for Q4FY21 says road tonnage continued to improve, evident in e-way bill generation (up 6% QoQ) and improved core trucking rentals. “We estimate tonnage would increase by three–five percent for truckers. Asset-light plays Mahindra Logistics and TCI Express remain our preferred picks due to their ability to scale up/down as the environment demands,” the report said. Edelweiss is bullish on Blue Dart Express due to the pandemic-induced boom in e-commerce and its leaner cost structure. It has retained a ‘buy’ call on Mahindra Logistics, TCI Express and Blue Dart Express.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Quess Corp

Quess Corp (QUESS)’s 4QFY21 results were operationally in line with our expectations, as revenue recovered to 4Q FY20 levels. This was led by recovery in all segments – Workforce Management (-1% YoY), Operating Asset Management (+9% YoY), and Global Technology Solutions (+1% YoY). Quess took one-time provisioning of INR1.2b in 4Q (830m in Trimax + 360m in skill development) on account of delay in receivables in government business. Excl. this, EBITDA margin was in line at 5.2%. Adj. PAT – excluding provisions and a one-time deferred tax liability charge on goodwill of INR520m (due to tax law changes) – was INR1.1b (v/s our estimate of INR779m). The beat on PAT was primarily led by tax reversal in 4Q.

Outlook

Over the medium term, we expect QUESS to be a big beneficiary of the recent labor law reforms. Our TP of INR820 per share implies a multiple of 18x FY23E EPS. Reiterate Buy.

