Buy Quess Corp; target of Rs 820: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Quess Corp recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 820 in its research report dated Jun 05, 2021.

June 07, 2021 / 01:59 PM IST
Motilal Oswal's research report on Quess Corp


Quess Corp (QUESS)’s 4QFY21 results were operationally in line with our expectations, as revenue recovered to 4Q FY20 levels. This was led by recovery in all segments – Workforce Management (-1% YoY), Operating Asset Management (+9% YoY), and Global Technology Solutions (+1% YoY). Quess took one-time provisioning of INR1.2b in 4Q (830m in Trimax + 360m in skill development) on account of delay in receivables in government business. Excl. this, EBITDA margin was in line at 5.2%. Adj. PAT – excluding provisions and a one-time deferred tax liability charge on goodwill of INR520m (due to tax law changes) – was INR1.1b (v/s our estimate of INR779m). The beat on PAT was primarily led by tax reversal in 4Q.


Outlook


Over the medium term, we expect QUESS to be a big beneficiary of the recent labor law reforms. Our TP of INR820 per share implies a multiple of 18x FY23E EPS. Reiterate Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jun 7, 2021 01:59 pm

