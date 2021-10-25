MARKET NEWS

Buy PVR: target of Rs 1900: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on PVR has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1900 in its research report dated October 22, 2021.

October 25, 2021 / 02:47 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on PVR


As theaters were closed for part of the quarter in most states (and fully in Maharashtra), Q2 numbers remained weak. However, PVR successfully re-negotiated rent and CAM contracts for 80% of its properties. PVR is well-placed to capitalise on strong pent-up demand and report strong revenue growth over FY2023E-FY2024E. Management indicated green shoots in demand recovery. With permanent savings of over 10% on select pre-COVID fixed costs, we expect EBITDA margins to remain above pre-pandemic operating profitability in FY2023E and FY2024E.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy on PVR Limited with a PT of Rs. 1,900, given strong pent-up consumer demand, robust content line-up and anticipated permanent reduction in fixed expenses.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #PVR #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Oct 25, 2021 02:47 pm

