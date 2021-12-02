MARKET NEWS

Buy Power Grid Corporation of India: target of Rs 240: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Power Grid Corporation of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 240 in its research report dated December 01, 2021.

December 02, 2021 / 12:47 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Power Grid Corporation of India


Crore transmission business to witness steady growth as capitalisation trend (FY22 guidance of Rs17,000-20,000 crore) is likely to sustain, led by RE projects (RE transmission scheme of 66.5W and other projects of 30GW/25GW in Gujarat/Rajasthan). Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme with an estimated outlay of Rs. 3 lakh crore over FY22-FY26 provides new investment opportunity and Power Grid aims capex of Rs. 10,000 crore-12,000 crore each in smart metering and distribution infrastructure. The government’s transmission asset monetisation target of Rs. 45,200 crore over FY2022E-FY2025E for Power Grid would help unlock value, provide capital for growth, and could result in higher dividend going forward.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy on Power Grid with a revised PT of Rs. 240 as valuation remains attractive at 1.4x FY24E P/BV considering steady growth in core business, emerging new growth opportunities, and healthy dividend yield of 6%.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Power Grid Corporation of India #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 2, 2021 12:47 pm

