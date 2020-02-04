App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Power Grid Corporation of India; target of Rs 224: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Power Grid Corporation of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 224 in its research report dated February 03, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Power Grid Corporation of India


Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) reported steady set of 3QFY20 earnings which were broadly in-line with our estimates. PAT for the quarter came in at Rs27bn against PLe of Rs25bn on account of higher other income and lower effective tax rate of 23% compared to 39% in 3QFY19. Capex /Capitalisation came in at Rs39.5/52bn during the quarter. Management has maintained its capitalisation guidance of Rs220-250bn, subject to commissioning the Raipur-Pugalur line. On YTD basis, the company has won projects worth Rs610bn of which TBCB accounts for Rs130bn which augurs well for the future growth. The company won Rs2.9bn orders in 3QFY20 mainly comprising of TBCB projects and has a strong visibility over next two-three years on the back of Rs660bn orders in hand and strong upcoming opportunity from Renewable (GEC). We expect PGCIL to deliver 13% earnings growth over FY19-21E.


Outlook


The stock is trading reasonable valuations of 1.6x/1.5x FY20/21E P/BV. We maintain our Buy rating with TP of Rs224.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Read More
First Published on Feb 4, 2020 03:26 pm

tags #Buy #Power Grid Corporation of India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.