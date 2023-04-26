English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily at No Cost till 30th April.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 5880: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities is bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5880 in its research report dated April 25, 2023.

    Broker Research
    April 26, 2023 / 12:18 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    HDFC Securities' research report on Persistent Systems

    We maintain BUY on Persistent Systems (PSYS) as our top pick in mid-tier IT based on (1) strong order booking (highest new deals), consistency in large deal wins and increased deal participation with the company crossing USD 1bn threshold providing growth visibility; (2) improved client mining/crosssell/annuity reflected in revenue/client in services (1.6x in last two years as compared to flat over FY15-21) and USD 5mn+ client count up 3x in three years, supported by leveraging partnerships and recent acquisitions; and (3) scope for margin expansion supported by utilisation and efficiencies, SG&A leverage, and T1 growth rebound. Q4 performance was broadly in line with revenue, driven by the T1 account offset by a decline in IP-led revenue and project rampdown of hyper scaler client. Improved outlook for T2 accounts (incl. USD 100mn TCV deal) will support near-term growth trajectory.

    Outlook

    Our TP is INR 5,880, valuing PSYS at 32x Dec-24E EPS, supported by 25% EPS CAGR over FY23-25E.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Persistent Systems - 26 -04 - 2023 - hdfc

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #HDFC Securities #Persistent Systems #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 26, 2023 12:18 pm