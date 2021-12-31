MARKET NEWS

Buy Persistent Systems: target of Rs 5550: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5550 in its research report dated December 30, 2021.

December 31, 2021 / 07:24 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Persistent Systems


We expect PSL’s USD revenue to grow by 8.4% q-o-q to $197.5 million in Q3FY2022, led by strong demand, additional revenue contribution from acquisitions, and strong seasonality in IP-led business. PSL targets to achieve $1 billion revenue run-rate in the next 6-8 quarters, implying a CQGR of 4.6% to 6.5%, driven by strong demand, healthy deal intake, strong execution, and M&A activities. EBITDA margin to decline by 60 bps q-o-q to 16% in Q3FY2022, owing to higher ESOP expenses. We expect an additional impact of 30 bps on its EBIT margin owing to higher amortisation expenses.



Outlook


We retain Buy on PSL with a revised PT of Rs. 5,550, given strong earnings growth potential, healthy deal intake, and robust digital engineering capabilities.


At 17:30 Persistent Systems was quoting at Rs 4,902.20, up Rs 88.25, or 1.83 percent.


It has touched an intraday high of Rs 4,919.80 and an intraday low of Rs 4,801.75.


It was trading with volumes of 22,878 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 15,407 shares, an increase of 48.49 percent.


In the previous trading session, the share closed up 3.57 percent or Rs 165.90 at Rs 4,813.95.


The share touched its 52-week high Rs 4,919.80 and 52-week low Rs 1,480.00 on 31 December, 2021 and 01 January, 2021, respectively.


Currently, it is trading 0.36 percent below its 52-week high and 231.23 percent above its 52-week low.


Market capitalisation stands at Rs 37,465.06 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Persistent Systems #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 31, 2021 07:24 pm

