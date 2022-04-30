English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0 Live Virtual Conference on Stock Trading. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Persistent Systems: target of Rs 5550: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5550 in its research report dated April 28, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 30, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Persistent Systems


    Persistent Systems beat estimates; Q4 witnessed strong deal TCVs, robust net headcount additions, and strong client mining; ACV remained strong at $943.1 million in FY2022. Revenue growth would be supported by broad-based demand, robust deal intake, client mining, and incremental revenue from acquisitions. PSL is well positioned to once again deliver market-leading growth in FY2023. Management remains confident of delivering sustainable margin in FY2023 on strong revenue growth, flattening pyramid, and gradual increase in realisation.



    Outlook


    We retain Buy with a PT of Rs. 5,550, given strong revenue growth potential, robust ACV, and building growth avenues via tuck-in acquisitions.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Persistent Systems #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Apr 30, 2022 11:40 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.