English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Persistent Systems: target of Rs 5550: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5550 in its research report dated March 15, 2022.

    Broker Research
    March 16, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Persistent Systems


    Persistent Systems announced the acquisition of Google Cloud premium partner MediaAgility for $71.7 million. The transaction is valued at 2.8x EV/revenue on CY2021 basis. The acquisition will accelerate and deepen Google Cloud partnership, scale new offerings, expand the company’s client footprint and give it access to talent pool. This transaction will help PSL to scale-up its Google Cloud practice going ahead. Though the acquisition would be EBITDA-margin neutral, intangible amortisation expenses would affect EBIT margins by 45-50 bps in FY2023. Synergies are expected do gradually reduce margin dilution.



    Outlook


    We retain a Buy on PSL with an unchanged PT of Rs. 5,550, given building more growth avenues via tuck-in acquisitions, robust execution and broad-based demand.


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 09:15 hrs Persistent Systems was quoting at Rs 4,424.05, up Rs 103.00, or 2.38 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 4,424.05 and an intraday low of Rs 4,415.95.


    It was trading with volumes of 21 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 14,385 shares, a decrease of -99.85 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 3.40 percent or Rs 152.25 at Rs 4,321.05.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 4,986.85 and 52-week low Rs 1,735.40 on 03 January, 2022 and 15 March, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 11.29 percent below its 52-week high and 154.93 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 33,810.80 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Persistent Systems #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Mar 16, 2022 09:19 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.