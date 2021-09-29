MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Persistent Systems: target of Rs 4160: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4160 in its research report dated September 28, 2021.

Broker Research
September 29, 2021 / 02:13 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Persistent Systems


We forecast PSL’s USD revenue to grow by 8% q-o-q to $180 million in Q2FY2022, led by broad-based demand and a recovery in IP-led revenues. We expect deal TCVs to stay healthy in Q2. We expect USD revenue/earnings to clock a CAGR of 20%/30% over FY2021-FY2024E, led by broad-based demand, robust deal TCVs, healthy deal pipeline, and new logo additions. EBITDA margin is expected to decline by 50 bps q-o-q to 15.9% in Q2 despite wage revision, aided by strong revenue growth, improving utilisation and higher IP revenue. Attrition is also likely to inch up.



Outlook


We retain a Buy on Persistent Systems Limited (PSL) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 4,160, given strong earnings growth potential, healthy cash generation and M&A opportunities.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Persistent Systems #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Sep 29, 2021 02:13 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.