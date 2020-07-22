App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 03:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Oracle Financial Services Software; target of Rs 3500: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Oracle Financial Services Software has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3500 in its research report dated July 21, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Oracle Financial Services Software


Technology trends in the financial services industry: Management believes that the banking industry in the next decade will enter a new phase of hyper-scale connectivity. This connectivity will go far beyond today’s mobile revolution and will involve complex networks and ecosystems of banks, firms, devices, and humans. Along with this the Cloud adoption is also gaining popularity in the financial services industry as it is helping in both reductions in costs and tool to drive growth of the business. The Application Programming Interface economy offers banks the opportunity to commercialize resources like data, services and other capabilities to directly create business value. As the API economy continues to evolve, Open Banking capabilities will increasingly become table stakes for banks. OFSS has about 1600 API interfaces with its product offerings. These capabilities will enable them to sell and deliver improved products, services, and experiences, access existing and new customers, tap new markets and drive revenue growth.



Outlook


Encouraged by the large prospects of Core modernization theme, relative stability in BFS spends and its high FCF yields of 6%, we continue to maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a DCF based TP of Rs 3,500 per share (implies 19x on FY22E PER basis).





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 03:04 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Oracle Financial Services Software #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.