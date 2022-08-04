English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy NTPC; target of Rs 185: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on NTPC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 185 in its research report dated August 01, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 04, 2022 / 04:41 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on NTPC


    Q1FY23 adjusted PAT of Rs. 3,359 crore (up 6% y-o-y) was below our estimates due to a lower-than-expected rise in regulated equity base, lower surcharge income and higher tax rate. Management guided for robust commercialisation of 5.8 GW of capacities in FY23E. It expects consolidated regulated equity base to register 11% CAGR over FY22-24E. Fall in CWIP ratio (expected at 19% in FY25E versus 28% in FY22) will would free-up equity blocked in CWIP and the same would start earnings regulated returns. NTPC retained its aim to monetise stake in subsidiary NTPC Green in FY23, which could unlock value for NTPC and pave for high dividend payouts.



    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on NTPC with a revised PT of Rs. 185, as it is attractively valued at 1x its FY24E P/BV despite strong earnings visibility, focus to ramp-up RE portfolio, decent RoE of 14% and dividend yield of ~4-5%.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    NTPC - 020822 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #NTPC #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Aug 4, 2022 04:41 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.