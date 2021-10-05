MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy NTPC: target of Rs 170: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on NTPC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 170 in its research report dated October 04, 2021.

Broker Research
October 05, 2021 / 02:20 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on NTPC


NTPC is well-placed to gain from steady earnings from thermal assets and RE expansion. A P/BV ratio of 1.5x for thermal projects gives valuation of ~Rs. 133,000 crore (close to current market capitalisation) and indicates negligible value for large renewable energy (RE) expansion plans. NTPC’s plan to commercialise >5GW per annum to drive an 11% CAGR in standalone regulated equity; RE capacity target (NTPC won 15% of RE bids in FY21) of 15GW/60GW by FY24E/FY32E would create significant value besides addressing ESG concerns. Potential monetisation of renewable energy and power trading subsidiaries could unlock value for NTPC and could add to shareholders’ returns in the coming years.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy on NTPC with a revised PT of Rs. 170, as valuation remains attractive at 1x its FY23E P/BV considering strong earnings visibility, likely RoE improvement and healthy dividend yield of ~4%.



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #NTPC #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Oct 5, 2021 02:20 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.