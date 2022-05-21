English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy NTPC: target of Rs 170: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on NTPC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 170 in its research report dated May 20, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 21, 2022 / 08:30 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on NTPC


    Q4FY22 adjusted PAT of Rs. 4,560 crore (up 19% y-o-y) was above our estimate led by fuel cost over-recovery of Rs. 238 crore, RoE contribution from project commercialized in last one year and a lower tax rate. Management guided to commercialise 5GW/6GW of capacities in FY3E/FY24E and expects regulated equity base to register double digit CAGR over few years. This along with conversion of CWIP to commercial assets provide strong earnings growth visibility over FY23E-24E. NTPC indicated to monetize some renewable energy assets in FY23 and also have plan of IPO or induction of strategic investors to unlock value. Value unlocking and strong operating cash flow (up 31% y-o-y to Rs. 35,388 crore in FY22) could further improve dividend payout.



    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on NTPC with an unchanged PT of Rs. 170, as it is attractively valued at 1x its FY24E P/BV despite strong earnings visibility, focus to ramp-up RE portfolio, decent RoE of 14% and dividend yield of ~5%.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #NTPC #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 21, 2022 08:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.