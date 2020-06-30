App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 02:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NTPC; target of Rs 145: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on NTPC recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 145 in its research report dated June 28, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on NTPC


NTPC’s results highlight the impact of several one-offs, largely on the tax front. Adj. for these one-offs, though, numbers reflect the benefit of fixed cost (F/C) recoveries and strong other income. We expect FC under-recoveries (u/r) to remain low on better coal availability. Commercialization at 5.3GW in FY20 marked an all-time high for the company. A pickup in capitalization, along with lower F/C u/r, should drive a 10% earnings CAGR over FY20–23. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR145/sh.



Outlook


Thus, FC u/r should remain low. Maintain Buy, with a DCF based target price of INR145/sh.





For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:00 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #NTPC #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.