Buy NTPC: target of Rs 140: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on NTPC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 140 in its research report dated December 17, 2020.

December 18, 2020 / 01:47 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on NTPC


NTPC’s risk averse regulated business model provides earnings visibility (expect a 19% PAT CAGR over FY2021E-FY2023E) as robust commercialisation target (5-6 GW annually) would drive strong growth in regulated equity base. We expect gradual re-rating led by improving operational performance (PAF at 90% plus and higher PLF for coal-based power plants), 15% CAGR guidance over FY21-23 in regulated equity, and better mix of renewable energy to allay concern of ESG. Management is confident to reduce receivable to Rs. 16,000 crore by Q4FY2021 (versus Rs. 19,164 crore in Q2FY2021) as discoms are expected to clear dues of power generation companies under power sector relief package.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on NTPC with a revised PT of Rs. 140, as valuation remains attractive at 0.8x is FY2023E P/BV (46% discount to historical multiple) despite improved earnings visibility and dividend yield of 6-7%. Buyback price of Rs. 115 (close to FY2020 book value) would provide support to the stock price.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #NTPC #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 18, 2020 01:47 pm

