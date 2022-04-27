English
    Buy Nippon Life India Asset Management: target of Rs 430: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Nippon Life India Asset Management has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 430 in its research report dated April 26, 2022.

    April 27, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Nippon Life India Asset Management


    Revenue from operations grew by 12% y-o-y while it was flat q-o-q to Rs.338 crore. Yields declined by 6 bps y-o-y and was flat sequentially. PAT stood at Rs. 175 crore versus our expectations of Rs. 181 crore, growing by a moderate 5% y-o-y. For FY22, PAT rose by 9% y-o-y to Rs. 743 crore. Quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) stood at Rs 2,833 billion, rising by ~24% y-o-y and ~1% q-o-q. NAM India’s market share remained stable q-o-q at 7.4% in Q4FY22 driven by steady performance of funds, strong risk management and a wide distribution network. At CMP, the stock currently trades at 24.3x and 20.9x its FY23E and FY24E EPS.


    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy rating on NAM India with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 430.


    first published: Apr 27, 2022 05:24 pm
