172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-nippon-life-india-asset-management-target-of-rs-345-sharekhan-6050831.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 03:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Nippon Life India Asset Management; target of Rs 345: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Nippon Life India Asset Management has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 345 in its research report dated October 27, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research repor on Nippon Life India Asset Management


Nippon Life India Asset Management’s (NAM’s) Q2FY2021 results were encouraging with ahead of expectations operational numbers, helped by cost control and stable AUMs. The AUM decline trend seen in Q1 was arrested, which is encouraging. With MNC ownership, there is more stability and can result in improved global funds flow for NAM. We have fine-tuned our estimates for FY2021E and FY2022E and introduce FY2023E estimates in this note.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a PT of Rs. 345.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 2, 2020 03:04 pm

tags #Buy #Nippon Life India Asset Management #Recommendations #Sharekhan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.