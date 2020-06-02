App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NCC target of Rs 57: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on NCC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 57 in its research report dated May 30, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on NCC


For NCC, the Covid-19-induced disruption has come as a setback in its efforts to recover from the issues it faced with its AP exposure. Though revenue guidance was missed because of Covid-19, not all was bad as healthy Q4 inflows turned revenue assurance better, and the meaningfully de-levered balance sheet renders it future-ready for any revival in economic activity. We see NCC’s multi-sector execution capabilities to come to its rescue in the immediate future, and set the stage for it to emerge as one of the beneficiaries of the unaltered long-term growth prospects. Valuations, too, have turned appealing, after the recent steep fall, and prod us to change our long-held cautious stance. Consequently, we raise our recommendation to a Buy.



Outlook


Adjusting for the Covid-impact, we slash FY21e earnings ~48% (and ~0.2% for FY22). At the CMP, the stock (excl. investments) quotes at EV/EBITDA of 2.6x FY22e, against the TP implied 4x.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 2, 2020 11:09 am

