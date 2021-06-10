Buy NCC; target of Rs 100: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on NCC

NCC reported a decent set of numbers in Q4FY21 with revenue growth of 20% YoY to Rs 2617.7 crore on a standalone basis. The topline growth was mainly driven by strong order book position and pick-up in execution. However, operating margin declined 179 bps YoY to 11.1% owing to higher sub-contracting expenses. Consequently, operating profit improved merely 3.3% YoY to Rs 289.7 crore. At the net level, a decent operating performance coupled with benign depreciation and interest cost has translated into 11.4% YoY growth to Rs 115.5 crore in adjusted PAT.

Outlook

Strong order book position and expected pick-up in execution is likely to drive NCC’s overall performance. Further, its stable operating margins and improvement in working capital cycle remain key positives. We retain our BUY rating with a revised TP of Rs 100/share (vs. Rs 110/share, earlier).

