MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy NCC; target of Rs 100: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on NCC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 100 in its research report dated May 30, 2021.

Broker Research
June 10, 2021 / 11:49 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on NCC


NCC reported a decent set of numbers in Q4FY21 with revenue growth of 20% YoY to Rs 2617.7 crore on a standalone basis. The topline growth was mainly driven by strong order book position and pick-up in execution. However, operating margin declined 179 bps YoY to 11.1% owing to higher sub-contracting expenses. Consequently, operating profit improved merely 3.3% YoY to Rs 289.7 crore. At the net level, a decent operating performance coupled with benign depreciation and interest cost has translated into 11.4% YoY growth to Rs 115.5 crore in adjusted PAT.


Outlook


Strong order book position and expected pick-up in execution is likely to drive NCC’s overall performance. Further, its stable operating margins and improvement in working capital cycle remain key positives. We retain our BUY rating with a revised TP of Rs 100/share (vs. Rs 110/share, earlier).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #NCC #Recommendations
first published: Jun 1, 2021 10:25 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey