Buy Muthoot Finance; target of Rs 1900: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Muthoot Finance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1900 in its research report dated November 08, 2021.

November 09, 2021 / 01:31 PM IST
Motilal Oswal's research report on Muthoot Finance


PAT (in line) grew by 11% YoY and 2% QoQ to INR9.94b. Despite higher-than-estimated provisions, lower-than-estimated interest expenses (driven by lower CoB), and benefits of lower operating expenses led to an in line performance. It posted an OPEX beat of 6% - OPEX declined by 2% YoY, but grew 10% QoQ to INR4.4b. The cost ratio declined by 80bp YoY to 3.3%. PPOP (3% beat) grew by 17% YoY and 6% QoQ to INR14.14b. Gross Stage 3 increased by 63bp QoQ to 1.85% in 2QFY22.



Outlook


We expect MUTH to deliver standalone AUM growth of ~17%/14% in FY22E/FY23E. RoA/RoE is likely to remain robust (6%/23%) over the medium term. We cut our FY22E/FY23E EPS estimate by ~2%/1% to factor in slightly higher credit costs. We reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR1,900/share (3.1x Sep'23E BVPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Muthoot Finance #Recommendations
first published: Nov 9, 2021 01:31 pm

