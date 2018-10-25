Buy Multi Commodity Exchange; target of Rs 980: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Multi Commodity Exchange has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 980 in its research report dated October 24, 2018.
HDFC Securities' research report on Multi Commodity Exchange
MCX delivered muted set of numbers in 2QFY19, revenue was down 2.4% QoQ to Rs 711mn (vs our est. of Rs 734mn), led by 0.3% QoQ drop in volume (Rs 15.8 TN) and Rs 16.7mn impact from Liquidity Enhancement Scheme (LES). ADTV was up 1.2% QoQ and 12.2% YoY to Rs 246.55 bn led by Metals (+3.5%). Trading volume has picked-up in Sep-18, ADTV is at Rs 273.78bn (+22% YoY) led by Metals and Energy. Hedging in Bullions is witnessing increased traction after the regulatory push. Option volume registered strong growth in the quarter (ADTV of Rs 12.08bn, +121.3% QoQ, ~5% of futures) led by LES. The company will start charging for options only in FY20E when it reaches ~10% of futures volume.
Outlook
We estimate revenue/PAT CAGR of 16/19% over FY18-21E. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 980 implying a P/E of 30x Sep-20E EPS.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.