Buy Multi Commodity Exchange; target of Rs 957: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Multi Commodity Exchange

MCX delivered good set of numbers in 3QFY19. Revenue was up 8.2% QoQ to Rs 0.77bn (in-line with our est. of Rs 0.77bn), led by 7.9% QoQ increase in volume (Rs 17.03tn). MCX maintained its market share at 91% and ADTV grew 7.9% QoQ, despite increased competition from NSE & BSE. EBITDA margin was down 496bps QoQ to 27.2% largely due to higher other expenses. Excluding one-off margin was up 89bps QoQ to 33.1% but still below our estimate of 34.9%. Hedging activity in bullions is witnessing increased traction with open interest built up while metals volume is impacted due to shift from cash to physical settlement.

Outlook

We estimate revenue/PAT CAGR of 18/22% over FY18-21E. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 957, implying a P/E of 30x to Dec-20E core earnings and adding back net cash.

