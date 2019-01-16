App
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 05:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Multi Commodity Exchange; target of Rs 957: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Multi Commodity Exchange has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 957 in its research report dated January 16, 2019.

HDFC Securities' research report on Multi Commodity Exchange


MCX delivered good set of numbers in 3QFY19. Revenue was up 8.2% QoQ to Rs 0.77bn (in-line with our est. of Rs 0.77bn), led by 7.9% QoQ increase in volume (Rs 17.03tn). MCX maintained its market share at 91% and ADTV grew 7.9% QoQ, despite increased competition from NSE & BSE. EBITDA margin was down 496bps QoQ to 27.2% largely due to higher other expenses. Excluding one-off margin was up 89bps QoQ to 33.1% but still below our estimate of 34.9%. Hedging activity in bullions is witnessing increased traction with open interest built up while metals volume is impacted due to shift from cash to physical settlement.


Outlook


We estimate revenue/PAT CAGR of 18/22% over FY18-21E. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 957, implying a P/E of 30x to Dec-20E core earnings and adding back net cash.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 16, 2019 05:34 pm

