Buy Max Financial Services; target of Rs 950: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Max Financial Services

Max Life reported ~50% y-o-y VNB growth despite a 5% y-o-y decline in APE. VNB margin expanded to 39.3% in Q3FY2023 vs. 31.8% in 9MFY2023 and 24.9%/25.1% in Q3FY2022/9MFY2022, respectively. This was driven by its new non-par product, which likely had higher product margins as well. The share of non-PAR increased to 55% of overall APE vs. 38% q-o-q. Non-PAR savings grew at 118% y-o-y/83% q-o-q, led by a 300% y-o-y increase in the annuity segment. Income from insurance policies with a premium of more than Rs 5 lakh p.a. will not be exempt from April 2023 and will impact par and non-par business flows. We have factored this into our estimates. Also, we believe Q4FY2023 would be bumper growth for the non-PAR savings segment. Individual APE declined by 5% y-o-y. Retail protection grew by 2% y-o-y, while group protection fell by 19% y-o-y. PAR declined by 46% y-o-y. ULIP also saw a decline of 52% y-o-y.

Outlook

We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 950. Valuations are inexpensive after the recent sharp corrections.

For all recommendations report, click here

Read More

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Max Financial Services - 09 -02 - 2023 - khan