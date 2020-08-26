Buy Max Financial Services; target of Rs 720: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on Max Financial Services

Max Financial Services’ (MFS’) deal with Axis Bank Ltd is progressing well; Axis Bank to now buy a lower stake of 17% in Max Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (MLIC) taking eventual shareholding to 18%. Changes are likely due to regulatory requirements and we believe that deal is closer to fruition, which will remove the overhang on MFS (Axis partnership crucial for MLI; Axis has 57% share of APE for MLI). Max Life generates healthy ROEV (15.9% in Q1 FY21) and has sufficient capital (solvency ratio of 212%) and its robust fundamentals make it a strong candidate for potential re-rating as outlook improves.



Outlook

We maintain a Buy rating with a revised price target of Rs 720.

