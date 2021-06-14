MARKET NEWS

Buy Max Financial Services target of Rs 1250: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Max Financial Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1250 in its research report dated June 09, 2021.

June 14, 2021 / 04:33 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Max Financial Services


Max Financials Services (MFS, holding company of Max Life Insurance) saw positive results from the subsidiary, Max Life Insurance (MLI) with smart pickup in VNB and new business margins. For Q4FY2021, Max Life saw individual APE up by 35.4% y-o-y and 65.5% q-o-q, led by the non-par savings business (up by 121% y-o-y) and ULIP business (43% y-o-y) in Q4FY2021. VNB grew by healthy 44% y-o-y. Healthy metrics continued with margin expanding to 25.2% in FY2021; persistency also improved and MLI achieved its decade-high new business market share of 10.8%.


Outlook


We have maintained our Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 1,250.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Max Financial Services #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jun 14, 2021 04:33 pm

