English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Max Financial Services: target of Rs 1100: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Max Financial Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1100 in its research report dated February 25, 2021.

Broker Research
February 26, 2021 / 01:02 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Max Financial Services


The much-awaited IRDAI approval to the Max Financial Services (MFS) - Axis Bank deal is positive; removes the regulatory overhang on the transaction. Max Life Insurance (MLI) has evolved over the years (has best-in-class VNB margins, high ROEVs, diversified product portfolio, reduced dependency on PAR business etc.) and is an attractive player with strong capabilities. We see operating leverage benefits kicking in going ahead, as improving business mix would support VNB margins; we believe the Indian insurance market has attractive growth opportunities. Valuations are reasonable at 2.3x/2.0x its FY2022E/FY2023E EVPS; deal closure may provide further re-rating boost.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating with a revised PT of Rs. 1,100.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Max Financial Services #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 26, 2021 01:02 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.